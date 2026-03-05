HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of BEAM Q1 Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $3.46. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 280.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,678. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7,080.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,370.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published new forward estimates for 2027–2030 (quarterly and full‑year EPS projections). These are model updates rather than a change in coverage — useful for framing long‑term expectations but not an immediate operational update. HC Wainwright issues 2027–2030 estimates

HC Wainwright published new forward estimates for 2027–2030 (quarterly and full‑year EPS projections). These are model updates rather than a change in coverage — useful for framing long‑term expectations but not an immediate operational update. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest postings for early March show inconsistent/zero values (the report lists “0 shares” and NaN changes). The data appears unreliable and shouldn’t be treated as a clear signal of rising bearish positioning. Monitor for corrected filings if you trade on short interest. Short interest report (March)

Short‑interest postings for early March show inconsistent/zero values (the report lists “0 shares” and NaN changes). The data appears unreliable and shouldn’t be treated as a clear signal of rising bearish positioning. Monitor for corrected filings if you trade on short interest. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2029 (e.g., Q1–Q4 2026 EPS nudged lower; FY2026 cut to –$3.74 from –$3.53; FY2028/2029 estimates also reduced). These downward revisions are a direct negative catalyst — they signal the analyst expects slower margin/earnings progression than previously modeled and can weigh on sentiment and valuation multiples for this development‑stage biotech. HC Wainwright cuts 2026–2029 estimates

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

