HC Wainwright Forecasts Higher Earnings for Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Pathways in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.00). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Pathways’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Compass Pathways alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Pathways from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compass Pathways from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Compass Pathways Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Compass Pathways has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $676.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Pathways

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Compass Pathways by 46.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Compass Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Pathways

(Get Free Report)

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.