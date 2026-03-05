Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,830,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.15% of Hayward worth $103,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 35.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 956,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 250,214 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hayward by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,067 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,650,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,549,000 after purchasing an additional 211,075 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $977,010.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,700.20. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 217,739 shares of company stock worth $3,479,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYW opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered Hayward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Hayward from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

