Hays (LON:HAS) Insider Cheryl Millington Purchases 5,000 Shares

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl Millington acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 per share, with a total value of £1,950.
Hays Stock Performance
Shares of HAS opened at GBX 39.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.29. Hays plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.06 and a 12 month high of GBX 89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £628.36 million, a P/E ratio of -80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87.
Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Hays
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.