Hays (LON:HAS) Insider Cheryl Millington Purchases 5,000 Shares

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl Millington acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 per share, with a total value of £1,950.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 39.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.29. Hays plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.06 and a 12 month high of GBX 89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £628.36 million, a P/E ratio of -80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 81.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Hays

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.