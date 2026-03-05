Hays (LON:HAS) Insider Acquires £9,945 in Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Findlay acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 per share, with a total value of £9,945.

Hays Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 39.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hays plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.06 and a 52-week high of GBX 89.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £628.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 81.20.

