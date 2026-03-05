Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 286.06 and last traded at GBX 286, with a volume of 24178035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.79.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

