HAP Trading LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Flex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Flex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $72.22.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,739.43. The trade was a 26.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,057.69. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

