HAP Trading LLC Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

HAP Trading LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,089,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,595,000 after acquiring an additional 181,273 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 111.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $202.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $122.48 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

AstraZeneca Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $1.595 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

