Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 22,340 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 42.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 708.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.61 per share, with a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,729.31. The trade was a 41.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average is $157.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 319.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Wolfe Research set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Ares Management from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

