Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.1%

LYV stock opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.88 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.19.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

