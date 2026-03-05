Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,300 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 15.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 47.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $112.63 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Arcosa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

