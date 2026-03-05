Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,116.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 373.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AppFolio by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $350.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $311.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $188.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.25. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $326.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $248.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $1,181,829.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,111.60. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

