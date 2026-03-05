Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 18,778 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 41.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,851,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730,937 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,819,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,019,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,671,000 after buying an additional 4,157,835 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,495,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,941,000 after buying an additional 1,497,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,948,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,220,000 after buying an additional 1,381,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Steven R. Gardner sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $403,926.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Columbia Banking System to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.3%

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.23 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.11%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company’s offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.