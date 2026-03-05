Hamid Khoja Buys 30,000 Shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Stock

FibroBiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) insider Hamid Khoja acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,275. This represents a 96.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. FibroBiologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.69.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that FibroBiologics Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBLG. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the third quarter worth $278,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroBiologics by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on FibroBiologics to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on FibroBiologics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

