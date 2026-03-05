Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Trading Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.02 and last traded at GBX 1.02. Approximately 222,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,772,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15.

Hamak Gold Stock Up 13.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.94.

Insider Activity at Hamak Gold

In other news, insider Nicholas Karl Smithson purchased 947,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £9,479.65. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hamak Gold

Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.

