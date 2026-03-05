H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 614,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 308,922 shares.The stock last traded at $55.01 and had previously closed at $54.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HTO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H2O America in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of H2O America in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of H2O America in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

H2O America Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.73 million. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H2O America will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. H2O America’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H2O America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in H2O America by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H2O America by 1,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H2O America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in H2O America by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

