GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 672,513 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 672,513 shares during the period. Insmed accounts for approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $86,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,870,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,328 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Insmed by 49.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,076,000 after buying an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $194,728,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $153,389,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Insmed from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.52.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $149.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.37. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $3,247,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,891 shares in the company, valued at $51,864,579. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 87,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $15,293,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,754 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,300.80. This trade represents a 67.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 178,952 shares of company stock worth $30,222,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

