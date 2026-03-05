GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 15,815 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $53,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,770,000 after buying an additional 51,404 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 83.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $19,378,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

