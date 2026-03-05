GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 10,770 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $50,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18,900.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $194.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $197.95.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.31%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company’s portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.