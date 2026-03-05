GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,177,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,975 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure were worth $47,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,803,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $19,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $13,714,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $17,033,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1,014.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 360,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,225.75. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,097,630.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,002.24. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of SEI stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $61.36.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

