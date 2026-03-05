GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $44,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $84,826,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 106.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,801,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,355,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Watsco by 844.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 56,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $405.41 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.05 and a 1 year high of $533.07. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.00.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.26). Watsco had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 99.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $425.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

