GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $92.14 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $92,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,579,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 282.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 83.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 34.6% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Cavco Industries to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Cavco Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cavco Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.00.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $579.70 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $393.53 and a one year high of $713.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.95 and a 200-day moving average of $572.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.00 by ($0.42). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $580.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Moster purchased 300 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $456.23 per share, for a total transaction of $136,869.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,740.48. This trade represents a 11.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt acquired 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $463.01 per share, with a total value of $191,223.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,403,066.89. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $866,592 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

Featured Articles

