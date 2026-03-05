GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $78.09 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,644 shares during the period. Procore Technologies comprises about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $78,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,753,000 after purchasing an additional 360,207 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,442,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after buying an additional 99,706 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 365,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 59,923 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $349.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $523,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,012,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,141,169.28. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $211,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,000. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 314,098 shares of company stock worth $22,229,482 over the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.95.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

