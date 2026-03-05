GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $66 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,765,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,218 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $66,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 214,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 69.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 189,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,641,000 after buying an additional 1,358,878 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 691,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 80,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

