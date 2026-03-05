GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $59.74 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,587 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $59,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 504,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 115,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 738.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 84,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $391.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.95 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

