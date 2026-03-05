GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $42.99 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $42,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the third quarter worth about $28,459,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Integer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 107,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $127.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.73 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Integer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Integer

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.