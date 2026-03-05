GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $103.66 Million Stake in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 996,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 368,649 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $103,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,881 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $62,266,000 after purchasing an additional 184,066 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 198.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,203 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.31. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 0.52%.The firm had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $169,611.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $607,490.03. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

