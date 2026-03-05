GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 978,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,959 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $73,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 149.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5,180.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 625.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.17). Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya’s operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya’s core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

