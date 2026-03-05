GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Allegion PLC $ALLE

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $40,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 339,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,356,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,991,000 after purchasing an additional 113,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after purchasing an additional 67,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $112,433,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.72.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

