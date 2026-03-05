GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,103 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $70,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,335,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 75.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,495,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 63.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.7%
NYSE HLI opened at $161.00 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.49.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey
In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $87,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total value of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.
Houlihan Lokey Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.
The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.
