GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,103 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $70,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,335,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 75.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,495,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 63.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE HLI opened at $161.00 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.49.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $87,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total value of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.