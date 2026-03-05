GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,120 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $49,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 121.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $282.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.91 and a 200 day moving average of $200.31. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $662.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 257.07%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.22.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

