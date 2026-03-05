Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 84,416 Shares

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 84,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $17,239,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,605,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,141,976.38. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 759,740 shares of Gulfport Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $155,154,102.80.

Gulfport Energy Stock Down 0.6%

GPOR stock opened at $209.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.55. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $225.78.

Gulfport Energy News Summary

Gulfport Energy ( NYSE:GPOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $398.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.24 million.

Here are the key news stories impacting Gulfport Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a discounted buyback for 84,416 shares on March 3, 2026, signaling management/board willingness to support the share price and offset some selling pressure. Gulfport Energy Expands Share Repurchase With Discounted Buyback

Company announced a discounted buyback for 84,416 shares on March 3, 2026, signaling management/board willingness to support the share price and offset some selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Q4 results (Feb. 24) showed a tiny EPS miss ($5.60 vs. $5.61) but revenue beat and healthy margins/ROE — fundamentals are solid but not materially changing near-term sentiment. MarketBeat GPOR profile and recent results

Recent Q4 results (Feb. 24) showed a tiny EPS miss ($5.60 vs. $5.61) but revenue beat and healthy margins/ROE — fundamentals are solid but not materially changing near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Major holder Silver Point Capital sold a large block: 759,740 shares on March 2 (~$155.2M) and an additional 84,416 shares on March 3 (~$17.24M), totaling ~844k shares (~$172M). These disposals materially reduced Silver Point’s stake and are a direct source of selling pressure. SEC ownership filing

Major holder Silver Point Capital sold a large block: 759,740 shares on March 2 (~$155.2M) and an additional 84,416 shares on March 3 (~$17.24M), totaling ~844k shares (~$172M). These disposals materially reduced Silver Point’s stake and are a direct source of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple company insiders sold stock the same week: CFO Michael Hodges (16,769 shares), SVP Michael Sluiter (9,933 shares), and Director Timothy Cutt (5,000 shares). Executive-level selling adds to near-term supply and can weigh on sentiment. Relevant SEC Form 4 filings: CFO CFO Form 4 , SVP SVP Form 4 , Director Director Form 4

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPOR. Zacks Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.11.

Institutional Trading of Gulfport Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after buying an additional 68,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 671,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,692,000 after purchasing an additional 176,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

