Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Director Sells $1,043,650.00 in Stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Cutt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $1,043,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,206.15. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

GPOR opened at $209.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.61. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $398.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.24 million.

Key Headlines Impacting Gulfport Energy

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a discounted buyback for 84,416 shares on March 3, 2026, signaling management/board willingness to support the share price and offset some selling pressure. Gulfport Energy Expands Share Repurchase With Discounted Buyback

Company announced a discounted buyback for 84,416 shares on March 3, 2026, signaling management/board willingness to support the share price and offset some selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Q4 results (Feb. 24) showed a tiny EPS miss ($5.60 vs. $5.61) but revenue beat and healthy margins/ROE — fundamentals are solid but not materially changing near-term sentiment. MarketBeat GPOR profile and recent results

Recent Q4 results (Feb. 24) showed a tiny EPS miss ($5.60 vs. $5.61) but revenue beat and healthy margins/ROE — fundamentals are solid but not materially changing near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Major holder Silver Point Capital sold a large block: 759,740 shares on March 2 (~$155.2M) and an additional 84,416 shares on March 3 (~$17.24M), totaling ~844k shares (~$172M). These disposals materially reduced Silver Point’s stake and are a direct source of selling pressure. SEC ownership filing

Major holder Silver Point Capital sold a large block: 759,740 shares on March 2 (~$155.2M) and an additional 84,416 shares on March 3 (~$17.24M), totaling ~844k shares (~$172M). These disposals materially reduced Silver Point’s stake and are a direct source of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple company insiders sold stock the same week: CFO Michael Hodges (16,769 shares), SVP Michael Sluiter (9,933 shares), and Director Timothy Cutt (5,000 shares). Executive-level selling adds to near-term supply and can weigh on sentiment. Relevant SEC Form 4 filings: CFO CFO Form 4 , SVP SVP Form 4 , Director Director Form 4

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Gulfport Energy this week:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPOR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.11.

Get Our Latest Report on GPOR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.