Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Announces Earnings Results

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Grupo TMM SAB had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 18.03%.The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter.

Grupo TMM SAB Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo TMM SAB stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Grupo TMM SAB has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Grupo TMM SAB Company Profile

Grupo TMM SAB is a Mexico‐based maritime transportation and logistics company that operates a diversified fleet of vessels and provides a full suite of port, terminal and shipyard services. The company’s core activities include dry bulk and container shipping, tug and barge operations, offshore support services and dredging. Through its subsidiaries, Grupo TMM offers intermodal transport, industrial logistics solutions and specialized marine services to a variety of sectors.

In the shipping segment, Grupo TMM charters and operates dry bulk carriers, container ships, tugs and offshore support vessels to transport cargo along major trade routes in the Americas.

