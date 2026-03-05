Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $8.08. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $8.1570, with a volume of 601,302 shares.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.66 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Supervielle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $773.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

