Group One Trading LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Group One Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,257 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 661.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 345.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $107.47 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

