Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 188,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 141,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Grizzly Discoveries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

About Grizzly Discoveries

(Get Free Report)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia. The company also holds an interest at the Alberta diamond project consisting of two wholly owned claim blocks in the Buffalo Head Hills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.