Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.30. 807,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,306,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,520. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4,907,857.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,356,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 405,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.