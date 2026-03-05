Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires 19,965 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy acquired 19,965 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 343 per share, with a total value of £68,479.95.
Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Peter Duffy bought 35 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 339 per share, for a total transaction of £118.65.
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 340.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 339.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.85. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 260 and a 12 month high of GBX 377. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on GPE
About Great Portland Estates
GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.