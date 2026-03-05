Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires 19,965 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy acquired 19,965 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 343 per share, with a total value of £68,479.95.

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Peter Duffy bought 35 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 339 per share, for a total transaction of £118.65.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 340.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 339.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.85. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 260 and a 12 month high of GBX 377. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 332 to GBX 342 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 297 to GBX 377 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408.80.

About Great Portland Estates

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Featured Articles

