Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after buying an additional 670,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,212,000 after buying an additional 567,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,933,000 after buying an additional 231,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. TD Cowen upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $501.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $17,875,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Read More

