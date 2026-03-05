Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $513.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $570.10 and a 200-day moving average of $548.43. The company has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

