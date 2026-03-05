Grass 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.30 Million (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Grass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grass has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Grass has a total market capitalization of $157.05 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Profile

Grass’ genesis date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,203,969 tokens. The official website for Grass is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.28729906 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $17,490,041.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

