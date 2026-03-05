Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.17, with a volume of 107822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.30.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($5.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 13.91%.The business had revenue of C$169.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1092044 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. The company has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

