GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of GRAIL worth $107,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GRAIL during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GRAIL in the third quarter worth $885,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GRAIL during the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the third quarter worth $1,689,000.

Insider Activity

In other GRAIL news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 17,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $852,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 436,508 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,241.28. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $480,277.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,735.74. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,079 shares of company stock worth $3,214,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

GRAIL Stock Performance

Shares of GRAL opened at $54.04 on Thursday. GRAIL, Inc. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $118.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 5.18.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 277.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. Analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRAL shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on GRAIL in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

