Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSBD. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.