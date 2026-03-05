Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Stock Price Down 18.9% – Should You Sell?

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 114,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 750% from the average session volume of 13,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Goldbank Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$57.58 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region. The company was formerly known as Ballad Gold & Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Goldbank Mining Corporation in January 2009.

