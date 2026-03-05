Global Medical REIT Inc. $GMRE Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $286,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $273,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $4,785,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

GMRE opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $482.22 million, a PE ratio of -143.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.

Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.

