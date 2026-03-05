Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 212,034 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 29th total of 252,492 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,124,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,124,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNCY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value‑added materials and services.

