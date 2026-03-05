Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. The company operates through two principal divisions: Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals. Performance Nutrition develops and markets sports and lifestyle nutrition products, including powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Glanbia Nutritionals supplies dairy-based ingredients, specialty cheeses, whey proteins, nutrient premixes and functional food solutions to food, beverage and supplement manufacturers worldwide.

Glanbia was formed in 1997 through the merger of Avonmore Food plc and Waterford Foods plc.

