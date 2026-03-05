GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTLB. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on GitLab from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,395.75. The trade was a 37.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,542,663.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GitLab by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GitLab by 650.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — revenue grew ~23% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing strong SaaS growth and improved operating margins. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — revenue grew ~23% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing strong SaaS growth and improved operating margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder-friendly moves — board authorized up to $400M for repurchases and management flagged surpassing $1B ARR, both supportive of per‑share value and a potential buying catalyst on dips. Read More.

Shareholder-friendly moves — board authorized up to $400M for repurchases and management flagged surpassing $1B ARR, both supportive of per‑share value and a potential buying catalyst on dips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bull case on AI and cash flow — bullish analysts/commentary argue the sell‑off is overdone, citing GitLab’s AI roadmap, cash flow, and institutional ownership as a setup for a rebound once uncertainty abates. Read More.

Bull case on AI and cash flow — bullish analysts/commentary argue the sell‑off is overdone, citing GitLab’s AI roadmap, cash flow, and institutional ownership as a setup for a rebound once uncertainty abates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed guidance — management gave FY27 EPS guidance that, on the EPS line, is stronger than street estimates but revenue guidance was roughly flat-to-miss versus consensus; this creates ambiguity (better earnings leverage vs. near‑term growth pace). Read More.

Mixed guidance — management gave FY27 EPS guidance that, on the EPS line, is stronger than street estimates but revenue guidance was roughly flat-to-miss versus consensus; this creates ambiguity (better earnings leverage vs. near‑term growth pace). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market punished weak FY27 outlook and AI uncertainty — investors focused on the company’s cautious forward tone around AI-driven monetization and growth cadence, triggering the selloff despite the beat. Read More. and Read More.

Market punished weak FY27 outlook and AI uncertainty — investors focused on the company’s cautious forward tone around AI-driven monetization and growth cadence, triggering the selloff despite the beat. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms trimmed targets (several notable cuts reported), reflecting lower near‑term expectations and amplifying selling pressure. Read More.

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms trimmed targets (several notable cuts reported), reflecting lower near‑term expectations and amplifying selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High intraday volume and new 52‑week lows — heavy trading and the stock hitting year‑low levels increased volatility and likely triggered stop orders and momentum selling. Read More.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

